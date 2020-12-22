CPSA advises caution with vaccine distribution

Dr. Sabriquet Pinder-Butler
Kyle Walkine
Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA) President Dr. Sabriquet Pinder-Butler yesterday urged government to seriously consider the benefits and risks associated whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is chosen for The Bahamas, encouraging a “pilot program” before distribution.
She said given the quick development of COVID-19 vaccines, including trials, there must be certain measures put in place before supporting the distribution of any vaccine in The Bahamas.
“We’ve had other vaccines throughout the years that have been introduced and usually it’s a similar thing whenever a [new] vaccine comes out,” she said.
“Certainly, we know that because the COVID-19 vaccine has come out probably in record time, you know it’s something that all of us are watching to make sure it’s still safe enough and that the benefits outweigh the risks. That’s really what it boils down to when you’re advising about vaccination.
She added, "Unfortunately, in general, we know that things can potentially have a side effect. And so, even when we know that someone may need something that is helpful to them, we have to also have that discussion knowing, too, that most persons will not have the adverse effects. Generally, whenever we do advise persons to have certain things that are beneficial to them, we speak to it and that's one of the things that helps us in determining if someone should get a medication."