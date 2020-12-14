Covid vaccines: Will drug companies make bumper profits?

Lucy Hooker, Daniele Palumbo
BBC Business News
At the start of the pandemic, we were warned: it takes years to develop a vaccine, so don't expect too much too soon.
Now, after only 10 months, the injections have begun and the firms behind the front-runners are household names.
As a result, investment analysts are forecasting that at least two of them, American biotech company Moderna and Germany's BioNTech with its partner, US giant Pfizer, would be likely to make billions of dollars next year.
But it's not clear how much vaccine makers really are set to cash in beyond that.
Thanks to the way these vaccines have been funded and the number of firms joining the race to make them, any opportunity to make big profits could be short-lived.