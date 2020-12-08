Covid vaccine: UK woman becomes first in world to receive Pfizer jab

Margaret Keenan, 90, given approved vaccine to start mass immunisation programme.
Margaret Keenan, 90, becomes first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine.
Jessica Murray
The Guardian
A 90-year-old woman has become the first patient in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after its approval in the UK, where the NHS has launched its biggest vaccine campaign.
Margaret Keenan received the jab at about 6.45am in Coventry, marking the start of a historic mass vaccination programme.
The vaccines will be administered at 50 hospital hubs around the country, with patients aged 80 and over who are either already attending hospital as an outpatient or are being discharged home after a hospital stay, being first in line.
Keenan, known as Maggie, received the injection from the nurse May Parsons at University hospital and said it was a “privilege”. Read more >>