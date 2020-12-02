COVID cases flatline

Travis Cartwright-Carroll
The Nassau Guardian
For the third time in the last eight days, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day dropped to single digits.
Health officials reported two cases yesterday. Both cases, a man and woman, were on New Providence.
On November 24, there were nine cases reported and on November 27, seven cases were reported.
In total, there were 806 new cases of COVID-19 reported in November, a significant decrease from the 2,612 cases reported during the month of October.
As of December 1, The Bahamas recorded 7,543 cases of the virus. Sixteen cases were hospitalized, but none were in ICU.
There were 1,388 active cases and 5,934 recovered cases.
There were 163 deaths, with 35 non-COVID deaths and 23 deaths under investigation. A total of 43,794 tests were completed up to December 1.