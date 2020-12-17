Construction to begin on Bahamas' Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina

Olivia Michel
Boat International
Construction has begun to renovate the Bahamas’ Hurricane Hole Marina, with works scheduled for completion in 2021.
Located on Paradise Island, Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing has welcomed some of the most impressive yachts cruising in the Caribbean. The Bahamian landmark will now be transformed with the introduction of new luxury residences and retail services, as well as updated amenities for owners, guests and crew.
Sterling Global Financial is overseeing the project. David Kosoy, executive chairman and founder of Sterling Global Financial said: “With great respect for Hurricane Hole’s place in the rich history of Paradise Island, and The Bahamas, we are committed to restoring this famous marina into a premier yachting destination, and a place for the community to enjoy.
"This will be a new dimension in yachting in The Bahamas, and luxury living on Paradise Island."