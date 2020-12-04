Commission: UN vote signals new line of thinking for The Bahamas on marijuana

Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana (BNMC) Chairman Quin McCartney said yesterday that the United Nations’ removal of cannabis from its list of dangerous drugs signals the likelihood of the global legalization of cannabis.
McCartney’s comments follow a historic vote at the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs on Wednesday, to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from its list of the “world’s most dangerous drugs”.
The commission voted 27-25, with one abstention, to follow the World Health Organization’s recommendation to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the 1961 Convention on Narcotic Drugs, where it was listed with heroin and several other opioids.
The AP noted, however, that the vote "does not clear UN member nations to legalize marijuana under the international drug control system".