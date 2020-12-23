Coast Guard searching for missing boaters near The Bahamas

WFLX News
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters near The Bahamas who were last seen nearly a week ago aboard a sailboat that appears to be based in Palm Beach.
Officials said Marty Sue Widrick and Sven Gunnar Karlsson departed Matthew Town in The Bahamas on Dec. 16 for a voyage to Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos islands.
Widrick and Karlsson were aboard a 50-foot sailboat named "Get Nauti," the Coast Guard said.
The back of the boat reads "Palm Beach," which likely references its hailing port.
"The boat disappearing 100% like that is very unusual," said Gayle Clark, a friend who's known Karlsson for a decade.