Coast Guard searching for missing boaters near The Bahamas

 

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters near The Bahamas who were last seen nearly a week ago aboard a sailboat that appears to be based in Palm Beach.

Officials said Marty Sue Widrick and Sven Gunnar Karlsson departed Matthew Town in The Bahamas on Dec. 16 for a voyage to Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos islands.

Widrick and Karlsson were aboard a 50-foot sailboat named "Get Nauti," the Coast Guard said.

The back of the boat reads "Palm Beach," which likely references its hailing port.

"The boat disappearing 100% like that is very unusual," said Gayle Clark, a friend who's known Karlsson for a decade.  Read more >>
