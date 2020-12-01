Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Churchgoer Gets COVID After Saying 'I'm Willing to Die for My Religion,' Wants Prayers for Vulnerable Husband

 

Soo Kim
Newsweek

A churchgoer who claimed she would "deal with it" if she got COVID while attending mass, has tested positive for the virus and is seeking prayers for her vulnerable husband.

User @aliinwillowland tweeted on November 26: "Idk [I don't know] who needs to hear this, but this is a reminder that I'm willing to die for my religion. If I get covid attending mass then I'll deal with it, but I'm NOT missing out on worshiping. You don't get to bar me from my religion bc [because] you're scared. Be mad. Don't care."

Just days later on November 28, the user tweeted: "Idk how to say this casually but I tested positive for covid. I'd really really appreciate some prayers for my husband and I. He has a pre existing condition and I'm really worried about him :(."  Read more >>
