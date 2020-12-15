China is setting up military operations 90 miles off the coast of Florida, in the Bahamas

Jimmy DeYoung
VCY America
JD: Closer to home there’s another story coming out I want you to talk to us about Ken. That is that the Chinese military are considering or maybe even moving forward in putting up bases there in the Caribbean about 90 miles off the shores of the state of Florida.
KT: The Chinese have been expanding their soft power around the world. They call it the Belt Road Initiative where they’re building ports establishing companies, buying up assets in Africa. I think it’s pretty disturbing where they are actually buying port facilities in the Bahamas and elsewhere. This is something that has been really really been off of the radar screen here in the United States. So they’re in the Bahamas. This is right off of our coast in Florida. This is kin to what the Soviet Union did in 1961 with Cuba 90 miles off of the United States coast except they don’t have as far as we know nuclear missiles. These are commercial sea ports. But this has been part of a Chinese pattern.
We report this information because it is setting the stage for Bible prophecy to be fulfilled.
Ken's report is tangible evidence that China wants to be the number one military power in the world today. This report is also a precursor to the prophetic scenario for China in the near future.