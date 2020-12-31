Cheryl Marshall-Campbell Foundation gives blankets

CMCF DONATION – Family members of the late veteran educator Cheryl Marshall-Campbell made a special presentation to The Kidney Centre in her honor, via the recently established foundation. Pictured third right making the presentation is Clement Campbell, husband of the late educator. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Family members of the late veteran educator Cheryl Marshall-Campbell made a special presentation to The Kidney Centre in her honor, via the recently established foundation.
Marshall-Campbell’s husband, Clement Campbell, presented The Kidney Center with four personalized blankets for the patients in their care.
“On behalf of myself; my daughter Chervita; my son McMahon; my granddaughter; and great-granddaughter; we would like to present these gifts to The Kidney Centre for their work ethic. We donate these four blankets to their longest patient, their eldest, youngest, and most recent patients.
“These blankets, we are sure, will keep them warm because I know for a fact that when my wife attended the center she often commented on how cold it was. And so, during this time of the year, we thought about them. We will continue to give through the Cheryl Marshal Foundation, to The Kidney Centre,” said Campbell. Read more >>