Charity’s 33-Years Of Great Efforts Supported With A Much-Needed Donation

Bahamas Wealth Management, which includes FirstCaribbean International Trust Company (Bahamas) Limited (formerly CIBC Trust) and Private Wealth Management, donated a brand new washer and freezer along with over $1,000 worth of much-needed grocery items to Great Commission Ministries.
ZNS Bahamas
For over 33 years, Great Commission Ministries has focused on defending the rights of the poor and providing resources for children, ex-convicts and substance abusers. The non-profit, non-government organization operates feeding centers, food banks,
orphanages, shelters for homeless persons and drug rehabilitation programs. Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on many Bahamians, Great Commission Ministries has described itself as being “stretched, overwhelmed, and in need of help”, calling on the government and the private sector to assist.
