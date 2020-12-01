Celebs mingle without masks at birthday party for Lil Wayne's daughter

Jamiel Lynch, Amanda Jackson
CNN News
(CNN) - Several celebrities attended a birthday bash for actress Reginae Carter on Sunday night at an Atlanta nightclub.
Though Covid-19 cases across the country continue to rise and people have been warned to avoid large gatherings, many of the guests were not wearing masks or socially distancing, as seen in video in several posts on social media.
The 1990s/2000s themed birthday bash for Carter, daughter of rapper Lil' Wayne, was held at Republic Lounge. According to its website, the lounge is a 7,550 square feet venue in West Midtown.