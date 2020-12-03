CDC shortens quarantine period to 10 days with no symptoms

If a person tests negative, an even shorter quarantine is possible.
A woman looks out the window of her home in Prairie Village, Kan., on Nov. 10, 2020. Christopher Smith / The Washington Post via Getty Image
Sara G. Miller
NBC News
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended quarantine period from 14 days after a person has been exposed to the coronavirus, offering two alternatives, the agency said Wednesday.
The first alternative is to end quarantine after 10 days if no symptoms are reported, Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC’s Covid-19 incident manager, said on a call with reporters. The second option is to end quarantine after seven days if an individual tests negative and also reports no symptoms.
The decision is based on new research and modeling data, Walke said.
Shortening the length of quarantine "may make it easier for people to take this critical action, by reducing the economic hardship associated with a longer period, especially if they cannot work during that time," Walke said.