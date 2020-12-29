CDC Issues COVID Vaccine Warnings for These Health Conditions

Michael Martin
The CDC has updated its guidance about the COVID-19 vaccine for people with certain pre-existing medical conditions. "Adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC said. "mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to people with underlying medical conditions provided they have not had a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the vaccine."