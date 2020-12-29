Tuesday, December 29, 2020

CDC Issues COVID Vaccine Warnings for These Health Conditions

 
The agency posted new guidance about whether the vaccines are safe for certain people.

Michael Martin
Eat This, Not That!

The CDC has updated its guidance about the COVID-19 vaccine for people with certain pre-existing medical conditions. "Adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC said. "mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to people with underlying medical conditions provided they have not had a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the vaccine."  Read more >>
