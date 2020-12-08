Caribbean’s First Mobile Technical Assistance Centers Take Hurricane Resilient Home Repair Services To Abaco & Grand Bahama

The mobile Technical Assistance Centre on location and Hartley Eugene Thompson II, UNDP Engineer/Architect Technical Assistance Centres in The Bahamas on location with the mobile service.
Jonathan Mason
The St. Kitts Nevis Observer
December 7th, 2020 – The Caribbean region’s first mobile Technical Assistance Centers (TAC) offering door to door hurricane-resilient home repair services, have been deployed to the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, targeting homeowners impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
The mobile TAC services are offered through two repurposed RV vans donated by the Rotary Bahamas Disaster Relief (RBDR) through a disaster grant from The Rotary Foundation. Implementation is being led by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Multi Country Office in Jamaica, through its project office in The Bahamas in support of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority.
The mobile TAC on Grand Bahama is manned by Eugene Thompson, an architect with an engineering background who advises homeowners and contractors in their reconstruction efforts. Read more >>