Canada approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, will start administering ‘within days’

Amanda Connolly
Global News
Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is officially approved for use in Canada, with limited rollout set to begin to priority groups “within days” and vaccination of the general population anticipated to start in April.
Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical advisor with the regulatory branch of Health Canada, spoke with reporters in a press conference on Wednesday and said the approval marked a “momentous occasion.”
“It’s an exceptional day for Canada,” Sharma said.
“In a year where we haven’t had a lot of good news, this is a bit of good news. And I think we should take a moment to acknowledge that — and then we’re all going to get back to work.”
She stressed that while the approval process was quick, it has been as thorough as the approvals for any other drug seeking the green light for use in Canada. Read more >>