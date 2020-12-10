Thursday, December 10, 2020

Canada approves Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, will start administering ‘within days’

 
WATCH: During a press conference on Wednesday, chief medical advisor with the regulatory branch of Health Canada Dr. Supriya Sharma stressed that the approval of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine came after a rigorous review of clinical trial data, and emphasized that the health agency authorized the drug after finding no serious safety concerns and Canadians should "absolutely" feel comfortable getting it.

Amanda Connolly
Global News

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is officially approved for use in Canada, with limited rollout set to begin to priority groups “within days” and vaccination of the general population anticipated to start in April.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical advisor with the regulatory branch of Health Canada, spoke with reporters in a press conference on Wednesday and said the approval marked a “momentous occasion.”

“It’s an exceptional day for Canada,” Sharma said.

“In a year where we haven’t had a lot of good news, this is a bit of good news. And I think we should take a moment to acknowledge that — and then we’re all going to get back to work.”

She stressed that while the approval process was quick, it has been as thorough as the approvals for any other drug seeking the green light for use in Canada.  Read more >>
