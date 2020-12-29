Can taking melatonin prevent COVID-19? Study shows major correlation

Researchers studying connection between melatonin and coronavirus.
Deedee Sun
KIRO 7 News
Researchers are finding new possibilities an over-the-counter supplement - melatonin - best known as sleep aid.
Scientists at the Cleveland Clinic have discovered it’s a potential way to help prevent or treat COVID-19.
Lead researcher Dr. Feixiong Cheng, Ph.D., and his team used artificial intelligence to comb through a COVID-19 registry at the Cleveland Clinic, which included nearly 27,000 people. They found people who take melatonin are nearly 28% less likely to test positive for COVID.
The difference is even more significant for African Americans – the study said, “Importantly, melatonin usage is associated with a 52% reduced likelihood of a positive laboratory test result for SARS-CoV-2 in African Americans.”
“When we got this result, we were very excited,” Dr. Cheng said in a Zoom call with KIRO 7. “If our findings can help the patients, that’s our goal and mission - and at the Cleveland Clinic as well,” he said. Read more >>