Cac Team Brings Home The Medals

BACK HOME: Team Bahamas yesterday returned home from the 47th Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding Championships over the weekend in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Joel Stubbs, president of the Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, called it a gutsy performance from the team.
BRENT STUBBS
Senior Sports Reporter
bstubbs@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMAS Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation president Joel Stubbs called it a gutsy performance from Team Bahamas at the 47th Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding Championships over the weekend in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
The team returned home with a silver medal from Jimmy Norius in the men’s professional division, while his wife Serena Salis Decius-Norius got a bronze in her debut in the Women’s Bikini Short Class, while Wellington Wallace and Kaif ‘Crank’ Young also won bronze in the men’s Physique Tall Class.
Fania Joseph was fifth in the Women’s Bikini, while Jason Johnson and David Dormavil were sixth and seventh respectively in the men’s physique.
The team placed sixth overall out of a field of 13 countries.
Travelling along with Stubbs as officials were Brittany Hamilton, who both attended the congress and served as judges. Nardo Dean was the head coach, assisted by Tim Rolle. Read more >>