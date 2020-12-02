Butler: No COVID outbreak at Jack Hayward Sr

NO OUTBREAK – District Superintendent, West Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Cays, Ivan Butler refuted rumors of COVID-19 outbreak at Jack Hayward Senior High School on Monday, November 30. Students were dismissed early, according to Butler, due to several teachers coming into work late. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Days after he touted government operated schools coping quite well with COVID-19 protocols, District Superintendent, West Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Cays, Ivan Butler had to deal with a rumored virus “outbreak” and significant teacher shortage at Jack Hayward Senior High School.
Students were seen shortly after 10:30 a.m. leaving the campus.
This daily learned that the government-operated high school was dismissed early Monday (November 30), after administrators were allegedly exposed to COVID-19 and several teachers were out of classrooms.
However, Butler, in a telephone interview with The Freeport News, refuted the claims of an “outbreak” at the school.
While he confirmed that students were dismissed early, Butler said that it was not due to a “COVID-19 outbreak” on the school’s campus.
“There were rumors of a COVID case at Jack Hayward High School and as a result, many of the teachers did not show up to school on time. As a result, students were dismissed simply because teachers did not show up,” he asserted.
“We want to assure the public that there is no COVID outbreak at Jack Hayward High School,” Butler stated. Read more >>