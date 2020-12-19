Brit dad, 28, 'sent girlfriend worrying text before steroid death' in the Bahamas

Personal trainer Dannie Lea, from Stoke-on-Trent, was found dead on the lawn of a home in Nassau, in The Bahamas, on May 19 last year, and an inquest found his death was drug-related.
A British dad sent his girlfriend a text message saying he needed to give up steroids shortly before they caused his death, an inquest heard.
Personal trainer Dannie Lea, from Stoke-on-Trent, was found dead on the lawn of a home in Nassau, in The Bahamas, on May 19 last year.
It was initially thought he had been murdered, but a postmortem found no signs of an attack, Stoke-on-Trent Live reports.
The 28-year-old - who was working on the island - had sent messages to his girlfriend shortly before he died saying he had been having chest pains and needed to give up steroids.
He had been "agitated" on the day he died, according to a friend, and the inquest found he died after taking steroids and cocaine. Read more >>