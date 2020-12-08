BCC: Holiday church services to take on hybrid format, pre-bookings will be required

Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
“No Junkanoo, no excuse not to attend church”
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) President Bishop Delton Fernander said yesterday that religious services slated for the Christmas holiday will take on a hybrid model to include virtual, drive-up and in-person worship, in order to comply with COVID-19 protocols.
Fernander also indicated that given the circumstances, some churches will also hold multiple services that will require attendees to reserve which service they intend to attend.
During a national address on Sunday, the prime minister announced a further relaxation of measures in The Bahamas in order to celebrate Christmas, noting the country has been doing “generally well” with COVID-19 cases.
This included allowing religious services to be held during curfew hours, and after 10pm to accommodate midnight mass and watch night services on all islands beginning December 24.
Fernander noted the BCC is very thankful that the decision has been made to relax those restrictions due to the importance of "lifting up the spirit of the country" at this time.