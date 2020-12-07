Bannister Promoted To Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister
The Tribune
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced the appointment of Minister of Works Desmond Bannister as deputy prime minister.
Senator Kwasi Thompson, minister of state for Grand Bahama, will also be appointed minister of state for finance.
Meanwhile, Dr Minnis said he will continue to serve as the minister of finance for the remainder of this term to advance his administration’s economic goals and to boost jobs.
He made the announcements during a national address last night as he touted his administration’s “national success” in tackling the health challenges of COVID-19.
He said while officials were saving lives and protecting the public’s health, the government must also continue to restore the economy and stimulate jobs.
He said he will be guided by an economic team — including Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson and former Central Bank Governor Wendy Craigg — that will chart the nation’s fiscal recovery.
He said because of Mr Bannister’s portfolio, experience and “good counsel,” the Carmichael Road MP will also be a part of this team.
"A part of this team will be Senator Kwasi Thompson, who will be the minister of state for finance," Dr Minnis said.