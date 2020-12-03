Bahamian wins major environmental award

Kristal Ambrose, a 2020 Goldman Environmental Prize winner, picks up plastic on the beach. GOLDMAN ENVIRONMENTAL PRIZE
Emma Van Wynen
The Nassau Guardian
Born and raised Bahamian Kristal Ambrose, 29, is one of six environmental heroes that received the 2020 Goldman Environmental Prize, the world’s largest and most prestigious award for grassroots environmental activists.
The prize recognizes individuals for sustained and significant efforts to protect and enhance the natural environment, often at great personal risk, according to the foundation.
Shocked and humbled by her nomination, Ambrose told The Nassau Guardian, “It hasn’t hit me yet, let’s just say that.”
Although Ambrose is currently studying for her PhD in Mamos, Sweden, she said that she is 100 percent “born, bred, ga dead Bahamian”.
The marine biologist and ocean activist is proud of her roots and how far The Bahamas has come in tackling its plastic pollution and waste management. Read more >>