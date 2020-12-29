Bahamian in Florida urges people to take COVID vaccine

Sharma Aguila
Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
Sharma Aguila, 42, a Bahamian living in Florida, took the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on December 23, after watching her nine-year-old son nearly die from the virus earlier this year.
“I came from The Bahamas knowing that our healthcare system there is not so wonderful,” Aguila told The Nassau Guardian.
“So, I would advise them (Bahamians) to take the vaccine just to protect themselves and their loved ones because what I experienced with my nine-year-old, I don’t want anyone to ever experience. To see him lying there, almost dying and there was nothing I can do — even being in the healthcare field — there was nothing I can do to help him.
"So, me going through that experience, I would not like another person to have to deal with that or actually lose somebody to this disease. This disease is a horrible disease."