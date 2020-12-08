Bahamas Will Only Allow Vaccine if it is Safe

Caribbean National Weekly
The Bahamas government says it will allow the vaccine developed to treat the coronavirus (COVID-19) to be used in the country, only if it believes it is safe to do so.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis in a radio and television broadcast on Sunday that many countries around the world are still struggling to deal with the pandemic that has killed 163 people and infected 7, 549 others in the Bahamas. But he said that the country has done well in dealing with the virus.
“Just as we fought hard to get to this place by aggressively battling a difficult second wave, we must work just as hard to guard this success. It is essential that we stay the course and continue to maintain our new case numbers as we await the vaccine,” Minnis said, adding “we will only distribute vaccines if we believe that they are safe.
“But we must keep in mind that a vaccine will only prevent further infections. It will not cure current infections. Therefore, we must continue to work to control new infections, especially as it will take time to distribute a vaccine once it is available in The Bahamas,” Minnis said.
He told the nation that the country continues to mourn those who have died as a result of the virus which has also severely affected the country's economy.