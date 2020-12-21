Bahamas sweeps 2020 travel awards circuit

(PHOTO COURTESY OF BAHAMAS.COM)
Eyewitness News
The Bahamas’ marketing campaigns, most glamor islands, resorts and dive offerings named best in travel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas was awarded numerous travel awards in 2020 despite seeing a falloff in tourism numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation noted.
In a statement, the ministry said: “Despite an unprecedented year, The Bahamas continues to position itself as a leading Caribbean travel destination and received top accolades from consumer, trade and niche vertical award shows. With its unique geography of 16 major islands and hundreds of cays, the islands appeal to travelers eager to get away and indulge in a secluded vacation.
“As the island nation looks back at 2020, with a number of awards from Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler and Caribbean Journal under its belt, The Bahamas is determined to have an even brighter 2021.”
Tourism Director General Joy Jibrilu added: "We are thrilled to have The Bahamas recognized in so many awards, despite the difficult year our tourism industry faced. These awards certify that The Bahamas remains a favorite among travelers, and we are eager to continue to welcome them back in the new year."