Bahamas Petroleum Company plc ("BPC" or the "Company"): Update on Court Process in The Bahamas

BusinessWire
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As indicated in BPC’s announcement of Thursday, 24 December 2020, on that day, at a hearing of the Court, the Honourable Justice Petra Hanna-Weekes, following her consideration of the relevant documents, refused the Applicants leave to apply for judicial review of the decision by the Government of The Bahamas in February 2020 to grant BPC Environmental Authorisation to proceed with the drilling of Perseverance #1. The application had been brought by certain environmental groups.
This ruling was made ‘on the papers’ – that is, solely on the basis of written materials provided by parties to the Court, without any parties making oral submissions.
Following that ruling, the Court also refused the Applicants' request for a stay order (halt) to BPC's drilling activities.