Bahamas Junkanoo Culture and Straw Craft products are on display at Broward Mall (Fl)

Bahamas National
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) has teamed up with the organizers of the Island Society for the Promotion of Artistic and Cultural Education (SPACE) Caribbean Museum, to showcase the history, authentic Junkanoo culture and straw industry of The Bahamas. Island SPACE is mounting an 18-month long exhibit at the Westfield Broward Mall in Plantation, Florida, to put on display diverse aspects of Caribbean culture. The first six months of the exhibit will be dedicated to The Bahamas destination, solely. An official opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Mall sometime in January 2021.
Island SPACE is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and advancement of arts, culture, history and educational initiatives that represent the Caribbean region in South Florida and the broader diaspora community. The organization produces numerous cultural events including Taste of the Islands Festival. According to Calibe Thompson, Executive Director of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, “Our goal through the creation of this 1500 square foot Caribbean Museum project is to educate and inform of our history, promote diversity, build cultural tolerance and celebrate our ancestry, heritage and common traditions of the Caribbean. Read more >>