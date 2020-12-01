‘Bahamas headed in the right direction in fight against HIV/AIDS’

Emma Van Wynen
The Nassau Guardian
Since the beginning of the epidemic in the early 1980s, The Bahamas has come a long way in its battle against HIV/AIDS.
In fact, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the annual number of deaths from AIDS-related illnesses declined by 37 percent between 2010 and 2019 in Caribbean countries.
This year, the theme of the 2020 World AIDS Day is “Global Solidarity. Shared Responsibility.”
“I think people are beginning to realize that this is a fight that all of us have to fight together,” said Camille Lady Barnett, president of The Bahamas AIDS Foundation (BAD).
“Everybody has a part to play. You have a part to play to protect yourself, to protect your partner, and not to discriminate against persons who are HIV-positive, because that stigma is still there.”
Prior to World AIDS Day, Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme, provided an updated assessment of HIV/AIDS throughout The Bahamas. Read more >>