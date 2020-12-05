Bahamas Environmental Groups Protest Disney Cruise Line Port Project

Brian Major
Travel Pulse
Bahamas-based environmental groups are petitioning the territory’s government to halt Disney Cruise Line’s plan to build a multi-million dollar cruise destination in South Eluthera. The groups have collected nearly 400,000 signatures online supporting their opposition to the project.
Groups including the Bahamas Reef Environment Education Foundation, Waterkeeper Bahamas and Save the Bays are “deeply concerned” regarding Disney’s plan to build a $250m to $400m cruise port and entertainment facility at Lighthouse Point under a 2019 “Heads of Agreement” pact between Disney Island Development Ltd. and the Bahamas government, according to a Bahamas Tribune report. Read more >>