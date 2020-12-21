Bahamas delisted from Financial Action Task Force’s Grey-­‐List of “Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring”

Bahamas National
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Secretariat on its website today advised via a Press Release, attached to the Grey List on “Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring”, that The Bahamas has now been delisted from said list. This decision follows the final assessment and recommendations of the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) of the Americas, resulting from an onsite visit to The Bahamas between the 10th and 11th November 2020.
The FATF congratulated The Bahamas for the “significant progress” it has made in improving its AML/CFT/CFP regime. FATF’s Press Release noted that “The Bahamas has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT system and addressed related technical deficiencies to meet the commitments in its action plan and remedy the strategic deficiencies identified by the FATF in October 2018”. Read more >>