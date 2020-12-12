Bahamas and US Sign Search and Rescue Agreement

Representing the two countries, pictured, are Bahamas Minister of Tourism and Aviation the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, right, and US Embassy Charge d’Affaires John McNamara, left. Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)
The Bahamas signed an agreement with the United States for search and rescue missions saying that it will give formal recognition to what has been going on in the past.
“A requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO) is that all member states should have an effective Search and Rescue (SAR) regime or engage the services of a service provider or another State to provide the SAR services.
“While the United States of America (USA) Coast Guard frequently assists The Bahamas with search and rescue missions for downed or missing aircraft, there is no formal arrangement that governs such assistance,” said Tourism and Aviation Minister, Dionisio D’Aguilar.,
“In this regard, the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation assisted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority held a series of meetings with US officials to negotiate the framework for cooperation between the two States for carrying out activities related to Search & Rescue within the aeronautical and maritime environment of The Bahamas,” he added.
He said the agreement will allow Nassau to grant provide permission to the Rescue Coordination Centre, Rescue sub-center and Search & Rescue facilities of the United States to coordinate and conduct Search & Rescue operations in its territorial waters as well as to enter, overfly and land as appropriate, in Bahamian territory, in the conduct of Search & Rescue operations.
US Embassy Charge d’Affaires, John McNamara, who signed the agreement, praised all stakeholders for ensuring that the system had been brought into fruition. Read more >>