Bahamas and Barbados tie for top Caribbean country in HDI 2020

Julien Neaves
LoopTT
The Bahamas and Barbados tied for the top Caribbean countries in the United Nations Development Programme Human Development Index (HDI) 2020, which was released today.
The two were the only two Caribbean countries in the category of very high human development. The Bahamas improved two places from 60 to 58 after jumping 16 spots in the last HDI. Barbados, which was the highest in the region last year, fell two places from 56 to 58, after dropping one spot in the previous ranking.
Eleven of the Caribbean countries listed fell in the category of high human development.