Baha Mar to recognize 25 ‘hometown heroes’

Shavaughn Moss
The Nassau Guardian
Individual acts of kindness have been numerous and Baha Mar wants to highlight and celebrate these heroes who have positively impacted society.
The Baha Mar Resort Foundation will recognize 25 “Hometown Heroes” – an initiative developed to highlight and celebrate those people who have stepped up to support and assist others in challenging times in significant ways.
Members of the public are invited to nominate a “hometown hero” who has contributed to their well-being or the well-being of others in a selfless way via email with a short explanation as to why an individual is their “hometown hero”, along with the nominee’s photo and contact information to heroes@bahamar.com and tell Baha Mar Foundation officials why the nominee deserves a long weekend to recharge and relax at the Baha Mar resort.
Twenty-five winners will be invited to stay for three nights and receive a $350 resort credit.
Submissions will close on Friday, December 11. Winners will be announced on December 22, for stays from January 4-May 30. Read more >>