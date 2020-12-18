Baha Mar Resort Destination Reopens In Nassau, The Bahamas

Baha-Mar-SLS-and-Hyatt. Photo ©️ADerek Catalano
NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, home to iconic oceanfront resorts, Grand Hyatt, Rosewood, and SLS, reopens today to international travelers, marking the resort destination's steadfast commitment to a strong future for The Bahamas and its hospitality and tourism industry.
Following the unprecedented disruptions to global travel this year, Baha Mar and its associates have persevered through the past nine months, supported by the entire Baha Mar family, and motivated by the collective aspiration to once again welcome guests to the spectacular Bahamas.
The resort destination reopens today with heightened safety and health measures in place. Baha Mar's phased reopening begins with the opening of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar today, followed by the return of Rosewood Baha Mar and SLS Baha Mar in 2021. Read more >>