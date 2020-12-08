Back To School In February - But Safety First, Says Lloyd

Education Minister Jeff Lloyd speaks in the House of Assembly.
By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
MINISTER of Education Jeff Lloyd expects face-to-face learning to resume in all public schools by February 2021, with institutions in New Providence and Abaco likely to start with “blended learning” environments.
“We are working with the Ministry of Health and the health officials and they want to get past Christmas and, you know, see whatever comes out of that Christmas experience and then possibly (we’re going to be) looking somewhere around early February,” he said, when asked when face-to-face instruction would resume.
He added: “We’ll be back to face-to-face in the early part of the new year. Soon as the Ministry of Health gives us the okay and we’re ready to move and we’re more than likely gonna be starting in New Providence and Abaco with blended learning. Read more >>