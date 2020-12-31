Ardastra Gardens introduces new environmental education virtual program

Flamingos enjoy their habitat at Ardastra Gardens
Crystal Darling
ZNS Bahamas
The Adastra Gardens Zoo and Wildlife Conservation Centre has re-opened after being closed for months due to the covid-19 pandemic. Executives say continuing their mission in educating students about the many animals the centre houses, is crucial to raising awareness about local wildlife.
Animal Manager, Hendrew Haley says that in the past, the facility hosted large school groups on field trips and outreach programs where they would go to schools and have children interact with some of the facility’s animals.
