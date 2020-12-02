Alabama Woman Raising 12 Children After Sister, Brother-In-Law Die From COVID-19

Francesca McCall shares that her sister Chantale McCall's children are working through their grief while also dealing with their own fears of contracting COVID-19.
COVID-19 continues to devastate families and communities across the United States and the world, leaving one Alabama woman and her family struggling to create a new normal in the face of unspeakable tragedy.
Francesca McCall, 40, of Birmingham, Alabama, is raising 12 children after both her sister, Chantale McCall, 35, and her brother-in-law, Lance Martin, 40, both died of COVID-19 at University of Alabama at Birmingham approximately one month apart, AL.com reports. Chantale passed away two weeks after being airlifted from her home in Selma. Martin passed away on his late wife’s birthday.
“She was in the healthcare field and she did all the precautions,” Francesca McCall told WSFA.com. “She wore the mask. She wore the gloves. She was very very careful, so we have no idea how she came into contact.”
It was never a question for McCall what she had to do.
A single, working mother, she is currently raising her seven biological children, as well as her sister's five children—all ranging in age from 2 to 17.