Alabama nurse ‘dying’ one of many lies surrounding COVID vaccine

Close-up of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The first COVID-19 vaccines given in central Alabama were administered at the Birmingham VA Medical Center just after 3 p.m. today. The three veterans were all POW's from World War II and the Korean War. (Joe Songer | jsonger@al.com).Joe Songer | jsonger@al.com
The Associated Press
Here’s a look at false and misleading claims circulating as the United States rolled out the newly authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to some health care workers and others. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
Alabama nurse did not die as a result of receiving COVID-19 vaccine
CLAIM: A 42-year-old nurse in Alabama died after she received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
THE FACTS: No health care workers died after Alabama began administering COVID-19 vaccines to them on Tuesday. Yet posts online began falsely claiming that a nurse had died after receiving the vaccine. The posts circulated on Facebook and Twitter, with some users suggesting it was their aunt who had died or they had received the information from a close friend. Social media users shared screenshots of text messages that said, “omg just found out my aunt dead,” and also said that the woman’s family did not want her name revealed. Some online posts suggested a nurse who died of COVID-19 had instead died after receiving the vaccine. The posts were shared by accounts that had previously shared anti-vaccine misinformation. Read more >>