AG: No choice but to allow oil drilling

Candia Dames
The Nassau Guardian
The Minnis administration is legally bound to allow Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) to conduct its exploratory oil drilling in Bahamian waters this month because BPC has had no legal breach of its licensing agreements and its delayed exercise was as a result of decisions of The Bahamas government and through no fault of its own, Attorney General Carl Bethel said yesterday.
Bethel also said the licensing agreements with BPC are not in the public domain because they are not public documents.
“The (environment) minister had initially had the view that they (BPC) were timed out and were in breach and he so informed them,” Bethel said.
“We asked [a consultant in the Office of the Attorney General] to look into the legalities when they protested that the minister was incorrect, and he looked at all the documentation and it was clear that they had been ordered to cease and desist by two governments, Ingraham and Christie governments, pending implementation of environmental regulations. Read more >>