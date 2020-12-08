A troubling new syndrome is affecting people even after they survive COVID-19

An illustration depicts the particles of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Image source: Fabian/Adobe
Yoni Heisler, BGR
One of the more frightening aspects of the coronavirus is that some symptoms can sometimes linger for weeks, and even months, after an initial diagnosis. Some of the symptoms most likely to remain include headache, cough, fatigue, and a range of cognitive issues such as memory loss and an inability to concentrate for prolonged periods of time.
Recently, doctors have started to identify POTS as a syndrome capable of affecting people long after they seemingly recover from their initial coronavirus infection. POTS stands for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome and can manifest with a variety of symptoms, including severe chronic fatigue, nausea, and abdominal pain. Read more >>