A Man With COVID-19 Symptoms Died In The Middle Of A United Airlines Flight

The man filled out a pre-flight checklist stating he was not diagnosed with COVID-19 and had no symptoms, but airline officials later found out he had been feeling sick for days.
Nurphoto / Getty Images
Clarissa-Jan Lim
BuzzFeed News
United Airlines is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to track down passengers on a Dec. 14 flight from Orlando to Los Angeles after a man showing symptoms of the coronavirus died on the plane, airline officials said.
The family of the man confirmed to the airline that he had pre-existing conditions including high-blood pressure and upper respiratory issues, and he was feeling sick in the days leading up to his flight to LA, a United spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
However, the man had filled out a pre-flight checklist that stated he was not diagnosed with COVID-19 and did not have any related symptoms, thus allowing him to board. The spokesperson said they later determined he "wrongly acknowledged this requirement."
The plane was diverted to New Orleans and paramedics transported the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, United said in a statement. Read more >>