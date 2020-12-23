A Helping Hand In Time For Christmas

MARGO VICTOR, left, manager of San Jose Construction (Bahamas) Ltd, handing out some of the gift certificates to help students in Grand Bahama and Bimini.
DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
San Jose Construction (Bahamas) Ltd distributed grocery gift certificates to primary schools in the Grand Bahama and Bimini district to assist students of struggle families during Christmas.
Margo Victor, manager of San Jose, presented a total of 40 gift certificates to nine public schools throughout the island, and to one institution on Bimini.
She said families in GB and Bimini are struggling during these tough economic times as a result of recent major crises - Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19.
“It breaks our heart to see families with small children grapple with the challenges of a bad economy, said Mrs Victor. And Since Dorian and the COVID-19 shut down, families have been worried about mortgages, rent, utility bills and even everyday challenges.”
Mrs Victor stated that as a Christian community people must follow the directions of Jesus about how to lend support to others. She hopes that the certificates that will be presented to selected families on GB and Bimini, will bring some relief.