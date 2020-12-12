A Comic's View: Hemp, Hemp, Hooray!

INIGO ‘NAUGHTY’ ZENICAZELAYA
The Tribune
AS we continue to linger as a nation, waiting for a final decision to be made on the decriminalisation and legalisation of medicinal and recreational marijuana, our neighbours to the north who we love to emulate so, recently made some monumental decisions in regards to decriminalising and legalising marijuana, medicinally and recreationally.
It actually could be a blueprint of sorts for what we are trying to accomplish, possibly speeding up the process from its current snail’s pace and is yet another reason for The Bahamas to seriously look at the numerous benefits of the decriminalisation and legalisation of medicinal and recreational marijuana.
In addition to the potential lucrative revenue stream generated from industry taxes on medicinal and recreational users, locals and tourists alike and it can easily put the Bahamas firmly back in the tourism game, before the world passes us completely by.
It’s now or never, Mr Prime Minister! Read more >>