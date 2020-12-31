A Bunch Of TikTok Stars Appear To Be Vacationing In The Bahamas And Fans Are Disappointed

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Chase Hudson, Noah Beck, Madi Monroe, and others have been allegedly spotted at the Atlantis Bahamas as the pandemic worsens in Los Angeles.
Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Chase Hudson attend 2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at United Center, Feb. 15. Fupp / GC Images
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed News
Fans of TikTok's most famous stars are expressing disappointment as photos have emerged of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Chase Hudson, Noah Beck, and Madi Monroe apparently on vacation in the Bahamas.
Starting late on Monday, videos began emerging online of the young influencers apparently posing with fans in the Bahamas and, specifically, at the Atlantis resort in Nassau. Read more >>