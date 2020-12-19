A 51-Year-Old Man Died In ICE Custody This Week

The man from the Bahamas appeared to be the first person to die in ICE custody this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.
Adams County Detention Center. Image: Google Maps
Hamed Aleaziz
BuzzFeed News
A 51-year-old man from the Bahamas died in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on Thursday, according to a source with knowledge of the death.
The man died at the Adams County Detention Center in Natchez, Mississippi. The preliminary cause of death, according to the source, was a heart attack. He had been in ICE custody for more than a year.
The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
He appears to be the first person to have died in ICE custody this fiscal year. In the previous fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, 21 immigrants died in ICE custody, the highest annual number since 2005.