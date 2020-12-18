75 People and Counting Test Positive for COVID After North Carolina Church’s Christmas Musical

The county health department identified the December 5 event as a superspreader, but the church had been holding packed events since the beginning of the pandemic. Screenshot/Facebook
Blake Montgomery
The Daily Beast
A North Carolina church gathered congregants for a musical Christmas celebration earlier this month, and within a matter of days, at least 75 COVID-19 infections had been traced back to the event.
The Henderson County Health Department has linked a growing number of cases of the respiratory infection to one caroling event held at First Baptist Church of Hendersonville. The agency identified a holiday celebration held Dec. 5 at First Baptist as a superspreader event in a press release: “To date, the Health Department has identified 75 individuals who have tested positive as a result of the event.”
It was not immediately clear how many of those who tested positive were actually in attendance at the event.
The church’s white classical facade and white steeple lean over the street, the tallest building in sight in the town of 14,000. Inside, vaulting ceilings echo with song. Too many songs, according to the public health department. Read more >>