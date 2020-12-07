7 dead in Russia for drinking hand sanitizer after running out of liquor — reports

INQUIRER.net
Seven people died from methanol (wood alcohol) poisoning after drinking hand sanitizer at a party in Russia.
Nine people, with ages ranging from 27 to 69 years old, were partying when they opted to drink hand sanitizer after running out of alcoholic beverages, according to local Russian reports via Seven News on Nov. 21.
Of the group, two men – aged 27 and 59 – and a 41-year-old woman were the first to succumb to the drinking of antiseptic wash, which contains 69% methanol.
The remaining six were reportedly flown to a hospital in Yakutsk, four of which have already died. The remaining two who survived the drinking of hand sanitizer are in a coma.
A local Russian state prosecutor confirmed the incident, disclosing that “[the] poisoning took place as a result of drinking sanitizer,” according to the report. Read more >>