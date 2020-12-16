50 Children Took Pictures With A Santa And Mrs. Claus Who Then Tested Positive For COVID

The local county board chair said neither Claus was symptomatic at the time of the event. Image: Long County Fire Department / Via Facebook: LONGCOUNTYFIRE
Stephanie K. Baer
BuzzFeed News
Dozens of children may have been exposed to the coronavirus after taking pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus at a Christmas parade in Georgia last week.
In a Facebook post Monday, Long County Board of Commissioners chair Robert D. Parker announced that following the county chamber of commerce's Dec. 10 Christmas parade in Ludowici, southwest of Savannah, the individuals who served as the festivities' Santa and Mrs. Claus tested positive for COVID-19.
Parker wrote that approximately 50 children had their pictures taken with Saint Nick, adding that the Clauses were not symptomatic at the time of the event.