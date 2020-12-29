2020 In Review: The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Reflects on a Difficult Year and Looks Forward to Brighter Days to Come

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2020 comes to an end, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is once again reflecting on a remarkably historic and challenging year. After celebrating a record-breaking seven million visitors in 2019, the country was poised for continued growth and tourism-driven prosperity, thanks to planned increases in airlift from several major airlines, not to mention the endorsement of international media outlets, such as The New York Times, Frommer's and The Globe and Mail, among others, that had touted The Bahamas as a must-visit destination in 2020. Read more >>